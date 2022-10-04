Yosemite Entrance System Spurs Lively Debate At TC Supervisors Meeting

Yosemite Main Entrance - Highway 120 View Photo

Yosemite, CA — Park officials in Yosemite National Park over the past few years have implemented various systems designed to reduce traffic during the peak season.

It was initially due to the COVID pandemic, and this past summer was related to ongoing road projects, according to park officials.

District Four Tuolumne County Supervisor Kathleen Haff, who represents the south county area, proposed that the county pass a resolution asking that the National Park Service refrain from implementing any visitation restrictions, in 2023 and beyond. Her resolution states, “In the summer of 2022 alone, lost peak season tourism in our county is estimated to have resulted in over $600,000 in lost tax revenue from lodging properties alone, over $450,000 of which is lost TOT revenue.”

Haff noted that the figures were put together by the local lodging industry.

District One Supervisor David Goldemberg took issue with the resolution and argued that it doesn’t acknowledge “problems with gridlock” that were witnessed at times in the park, prior to the restrictions. He recommended that county staff members talk with Yosemite officials to resolve some of the concerns and issues, rather than pass a formal resolution. He argued, “I think the resolution is an affront to the park and is hitting the park in areas that they didn’t deserve to be hit in.”

Supervisor Haff took issue with Goldemberg’s stance. She stated, “Thanks Supervisor Goldemberg for fulfilling the role of District Four Supervisor for me. I’d think you would have enough to do in District One.”

She continued that when decisions were made last year by the park to implement peak hour restrictions, it was done so without time for neighboring counties to weigh in.

It was also indicated that there are rumors floating that last summer’s pilot program could be made permanent, or something similar put in its place again next year.

Haff stated that there are unknowns about what the new baseline is for attendance in the park, post COVID. She noted, “We are not getting the participation from the Europeans, and people from foreign countries, because it is too much of a headache to try to see if you can make a reservation ahead of time for lodging, and then try to get reservations into the park.”

There was a mix of pros and cons voiced about the resolution during the public comment period at today’s meeting. For example, Terri Marshall, who represents Evergreen Lodge, spoke in favor, and highlighted the negative economic impacts on the gateway communities. Meanwhile, John Buckley of the Central Sierra Resource Center spoke against the resolution, and brought up past congestion issues.

In the end, the vote was 3-1-1 to approve the resolution. Supervisors Haff, Jaron Brandon and Anaiah Kirk were favor, Supervisor Goldemberg was opposed and Supervisor Ryan Campbell abstained.

You can read the resolution by clicking here.