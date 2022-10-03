Governor Signs “Student Civic Engagement Act”

California Governor Gavin Newsom seal View Photo

Sacramento, CA– Governor Gavin Newsom signed Senate Bill 955, which allows one excused school-day length absence to participate in civic activity, such as public commenting, candidate speeches, political or civic forums, and town halls.

According to data from Tufts University, only 37% of California voting-eligible young people aged 18-29 cast a ballot in the 2016 presidential election, this increased to 54% in 2020. With the passing of the bill, the hope is to see those numbers continue to increase for future elections. The bill’s goals are to affirm the importance and need for student engagement.

The bill is sponsored by the California Student Board Member Association and GENup, the “Student Civic Engagement Act” is supported by AFSCME, California High School Democrats, California Labor Federation / AFL-CIO, National Association of Social Workers / California Chapter, and Improve Your Tomorrow.