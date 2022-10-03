Yosemite Prepares For Prescribed Burning

Yosemite, CA– Yosemite National Park is awaiting for the arrival of cooler temperatures and rain before starting a series of prescribed burning projects. The projects will be conducted in Yosemite Valley, Crane Flat, and Studhorse (Wawona) areas once conditions are favorable.

Each burn in the park will be conducted when weather parameters and burning patterns accomplish set objectives and maintain a high potential for success. Yosemite fire and resource management personnel will monitor all prescribed burns in order to inform future projects. During the burns, smoke will be present during and after prescribed burning operations. Fire managers will be working with park staff and the local air pollution control districts to time the burns to coincide with weather and smoke dispersion conditions. Burning will only take place when those conditions are seen as favorable.

The goals of the projects are to improve wildlife habitats, encourage the sprouting of seedling sequoia trees, restore cultural burning practices, mitigate future smoke impacts, and create more drought and fire-resilient forests.