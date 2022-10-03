Sonora City Council To Discuss Fire Grant And Meetings

Sonora City Council Chambers View Photo

Sonora, CA — The Sonora City Council has a couple of items of new business to discuss at today’s five o’clock meeting at city hall.

The first is whether to accept a $13,980 Rural Fire grant from the state that would help pay for wildland fire safety equipmemt, structure fire safety equipment, and radio equipment. It would require a 50 percent match by the city, meaning the department would have $27,960 at its disposal. The fire department has a special fund set aside for matching grants ($124,000), so there would be no impact on the city’s General Fund.

Also tonight, the council will discuss whether to continue to allow remote teleconferencing of meetings. It was implemented near the start of the COVID pandemic. The council has requested more information on the matter from legal counsel.

Tonight there will also be presentations from Habitat for Humanity’s Trinity Albia regarding a home repair program, and an update from Tuolumne County District One Supervisor David Goldemberg.

The meeting starts at 5pm at City Hall.