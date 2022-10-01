A Couple Of Blowouts

Sonora beats Calaveras 9-30-22 View Photos

The Wildcats open league play with a commanding win in high school football.

Written by: Zeb Drivdahl

Sonora opened Mother Lode League play Friday night with a 43-0 blowout win over the visiting Calaveras Red Hawks.

The Wildcat’s defense dominated from the opening possession, forcing the Calaveras to punt after a quick three-and-out. Sonora moved the ball methodically downfield with a series of interior runs to fullback Cooper Moberg and finished the drive with a touchdown run by slot back Noah Baker. For the next few drives, the score didn’t change as the Wildcat defense continued their dominance, but miscues stalled the offense. Sonora finally found the endzone again on a touchdown dive by the fullback Brandon Hensel. Up 14-0, the Wildcat defense produced another three-and-out, but this time ended the Red Hawk drive with a safety as a bad snap on the punt was recovered by Calaveras in their own endzone. From there, Sonora took full command of the game, and the rout was on.

Subsequent drives featured touchdowns from slot back Bryce Nicolson (2), another from Noah Baker, one from slot back Jack Teem, and a running TD from quarterback Adam Curnow. The Sonora defense continued its dominance as well, recovering three fumbles and not allowing a first down to Calaveras until midway through the second quarter.

Bryce Nicolson earned Chicken Ranch Casino Player of the Game for his two-touchdown performance and excellent play on defense. Sonora moves to 5-1 on the season. The Wildcats were scheduled to play Amador next Friday but will look for another opponent as Amador is forfeiting the rest of their season due to a texting scandal among the student athletes. Stay tuned to mymotherlode.com. Calaveras will play Argonaut next Friday.

In other action, Summerville got an automatic win as Amador High School forfeited. The Bears (1-3) lost to Argonaut (1-3) 53-7 and will travel to Angels Camp next Friday to face Bret Harte.