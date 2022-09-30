Yosemite Peak-Hour Reservations Ending

Tioga Pass gate at Yosemite National Park View Photo

Yosemite, CA — After today, no reservation will be needed to enter Yosemite National Park.

In May, the park instituted a temporary peak-hours reservation system for the summer season, limiting the number of visitors to the park. Park officials relayed that several large road construction projects made it necessary. This brought complaints from some of the gateway communities worried about the economic impacts as reservations were required from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. to enter the park, as earlier reported here.

As of 4 p.m. today, the system will no longer be in place, but visitors will still have to pay an entrance fee. Park officials noted, “The peak-hours reservation system was successful, and the park is grateful for the collaborative effort in implementing the system. The park is now analyzing data from this summer to evaluate the program and document what was learned.”

Park officials added that any future plans regarding visitor access will include getting feedback from the public. They also encourage visitors that used the reservation system this summer to share their thoughts on the system by clicking here.