Mother Lode Views Features New Columbia College President

Sonora, CA — Dr. Lena Tran, the President of Columbia College, will talk about her goals and priorities for the school.

Her hiring was approved in February by a unanimous vote of the Yosemite Community College District board of directors and she stepped into the role previously held by Dr. Santanu Bandyopadhyay, who is now the head of Modesto Junior College.

Dr. Tran most recently served as Vice President of Strategic Partnerships and Workforce Innovation at San Jose City College. She was also a past Dean of Business and Workforce Development at Evergreen College in San Jose. In addition, she worked at the University of California’s Silicon Valley Extension and has experience working with companies such as Microsoft, LinkedIn, Google, Honda, IDT, Facebook, and Samsung.

She will discuss efforts to increase Columbia College’s enrollment, partnerships with area high schools, expanding fire service offerings, helping future tech industry workers, apprenticeship programs, bringing back community education offerings, and many other topics.