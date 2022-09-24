HWY 108 Double Motorcycle Crash Injures Two

Jamestown, CA – The CHP released new details in a double motorcycle crash on Highway 108 in Jamestown yesterday afternoon.

The crash happened just after noon on Friday, backing up traffic on the highway with officers directing traffic, as detailed here. The CHP reports that a group of about 15 motorcycles was traveling northbound on Main Street, approaching Highway 108, when the lead rider, 43-year-old Jonathan Gutierrez of San Jose, on a 2016 Harley Davidson motorcycle, turned right onto the eastbound lane to stop traffic for the other riders.

CHP spokesperson Officer Steve Machado relayed that the last rider, 55-year-old Alenso Torres of Hollister, on a 2017 Harley Davidson motorcycle hit the gas, causing the bike’s front tire to go airborne. Machado detailed, “As a result, he lost control of the motorcycle and crashed into the right side of Gutierrez’s motorcycle. After the crash, Gutierrez fell to the ground. Torres and his passenger, 57-year-old Magdalena Torres, were also ejected from their bike, landing in the roadway.”

The couple sustained moderate injuries, while Gutierrez was not hurt in the crash. All involved were wearing helmets, and drugs or alcohol are not suspected, according to Machado.