Update: Motorcycles Involved In HWY 108 Crash

CHP patrol car View Photo

Update at 1:15 p.m.: The CHP is reporting major injuries in a crash involving two motorcycles on Highway 108 in Jamestown. The wreckage was blocking the eastbound lane of the highway at the Main Street intersection. Officers were directing traffic that was backed up for about an hour. No further details on the collision have been released at this time.

Original post at 12:35 p.m.: Jamestown, CA — A crash involving two motorcycles on Highway 108 in Jamestown has injured two people and backed up traffic.

The CHP reports that the collision occurred just after noon at the Main Street intersection. The wreckage is blocking the eastbound lane, and officers are directing traffic, which is backed up. Motorists may want to avoid the area as there is plenty of activity. An update will be provided as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.