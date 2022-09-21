Update: Motorcycle Versus Sedan Crash In East Sonora

Update at 5:40 p.m.: The CHP reports major injuries in a motorcycle versus sedan crash on Mono Way in East Sonora. The rider of the motorcycle was flown from the scene to a Modesto hospital. The crash happened around 4:20 p.m. at the intersection of Cordelia Avenue intersection near Hess Avenue and south of the Highway 108 Bypass. The wreckage was blocking a section of the roadway, with officers directing traffic that was backed up during the evening commute.

Original post at 4:35 p.m.: East Sonora, CA –First responders are on the scene of a motorcycle versus sedan crash on Mono Way in East Sonora that is slowing traffic in the area during the evening commute.

The collision happened at the Cordelia Avenue intersection near Hess Avenue and south of the Highway 108 Bypass. The CHP reports that a Chevy sedan and a motorcycle collided, blocking part of the roadway. Two ambulances were called to the scene, one an air ambulance for the rider of the motorcycle, and a ground crew for another individual. The CHP has not relayed their conditions. Officers are directing traffic that is slow-moving in the area, so commuters may want to find an alternative route.