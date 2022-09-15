Crews Make Progress On Yosemite’s Ten Wildfires
Some of the ten Yosemite National Park wildfires ignited in this month 9-15-22
Yosemite, CA – Yosemite fire crews have extinguished or contained three of the ten wildfires that were ignited in the park this month.
Yosemite National Park Fire officials report that since September 5th, fire, aviation, and partner resources have responded to multiple new lightning strikes in the park. They added, “No closures or evacuations are associated with these incidents at this time. All are or were less than 1/4 acre and have been contained or are being suppressed unless otherwise noted (below). Overall, fire conditions in the higher elevations have moderated in the last week, although fuels remain extremely dry.”
To view the smoke outlook for the Red and Rodgers Fires, click here. Park officials released the below-updated fire activity on the ten fires:
RODGERS FIRE
Location: Northwest of Rodgers Canyon and southwest of Pleasant Valley
Elevation: 8,100
Discover date: August 8, 2022
Size: 2,774
Cause: Lightning
Total personnel: 15
No recent fire history; burning in mixed conifer and red fir litter, and dead and down logs. A segment of trail in Rodgers
Canyon from Neall Lake to the junction with Table Lake is temporarily closed due to fire activity. A slight increase in
activity was observed yesterday due to drier conditions.
RED FIRE
Location: Between Red Creek and Illilouette Creek
Elevation: 7,800
Discover date: August 4, 2022
Size: 8,383 acres
Cause: Lightning
Total personnel: 224
Fire History: Burning in the 2001 Hoover Fire footprint in red fir, lodgepole pine litter. Trail closures exist on segments
heading out the Illilouette drainage from Glacier Point area to Merced Pass Lake. Some isolated pockets of heat remain, especially on the southeastern edge, and crews remain on scene to check the fire’s progress along Lookout Ridge.
ASPEN FIRE
Location: Northeast of Aspen Valley
Elevation: 6,200
Discover date: September 4, 2022
Size: 26 acres, 100% contained and in patrol status
Cause: under investigation
Fully suppressed, patrol status
Fire History: Burned within the 2013 Rim Fire footprint in snags and whitethorn. With drier weather, some isolated
smokes from the interior of the fire were observed yesterday, but the fire remains well contained.
CHIQUITO FIRE – patrol status
Location: Chiquito Pass/Chain Lakes area, near the park’s southeast boundary
Elevation: 9100’
Discover Date: September 10, 2022
TURNER FIRE – patrol status
Location: east of Alder Falls, along Turner Ridge, northeast of the Wawona Road above Alder Creek
Elevation: 6700’
Discover Date: September 10, 2022
EMPIRE FIRE – crew on scene, working on containment.
Location: near Empire Meadows, Badger Pass area
Elevation: 6500’
Discover Date: September 10, 2022
Size: ¼ acre
WOLF FIRE – out
Location: Along Tioga Road, east of White Wolf
Elevation: 8000’
Discover Date: September 10, 2022
OBELISK FIRE – patrol status
Location: East of Starr King Meadow/ west of Lake Obelisk/Mt. Clark
Elevation: 9,750’
Discover date: September 9, 2022
RANCH FIRE – out
Location: Northeast of Hetch Hetchy Reservoir
Elevation: 4,000’
Discover date: September 7, 2022
ALDER FIRE – patrol status
Location: North of Alder Creek, northwest of Wawona
Discover date: September 5, 2022