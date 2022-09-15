Crews Make Progress On Yosemite’s Ten Wildfires

Some of the ten Yosemite National Park wildfires ignited in this month 9-15-22 View Photo

Yosemite, CA – Yosemite fire crews have extinguished or contained three of the ten wildfires that were ignited in the park this month.

Yosemite National Park Fire officials report that since September 5th, fire, aviation, and partner resources have responded to multiple new lightning strikes in the park. They added, “No closures or evacuations are associated with these incidents at this time. All are or were less than 1/4 acre and have been contained or are being suppressed unless otherwise noted (below). Overall, fire conditions in the higher elevations have moderated in the last week, although fuels remain extremely dry.”

To view the smoke outlook for the Red and Rodgers Fires, click here. Park officials released the below-updated fire activity on the ten fires:

RODGERS FIRE

Location: Northwest of Rodgers Canyon and southwest of Pleasant Valley

Elevation: 8,100

Discover date: August 8, 2022

Size: 2,774

Cause: Lightning

Total personnel: 15

No recent fire history; burning in mixed conifer and red fir litter, and dead and down logs. A segment of trail in Rodgers

Canyon from Neall Lake to the junction with Table Lake is temporarily closed due to fire activity. A slight increase in

activity was observed yesterday due to drier conditions.

RED FIRE

Location: Between Red Creek and Illilouette Creek

Elevation: 7,800

Discover date: August 4, 2022

Size: 8,383 acres

Cause: Lightning

Total personnel: 224

Fire History: Burning in the 2001 Hoover Fire footprint in red fir, lodgepole pine litter. Trail closures exist on segments

heading out the Illilouette drainage from Glacier Point area to Merced Pass Lake. Some isolated pockets of heat remain, especially on the southeastern edge, and crews remain on scene to check the fire’s progress along Lookout Ridge.

ASPEN FIRE

Location: Northeast of Aspen Valley

Elevation: 6,200

Discover date: September 4, 2022

Size: 26 acres, 100% contained and in patrol status

Cause: under investigation

Fully suppressed, patrol status

Fire History: Burned within the 2013 Rim Fire footprint in snags and whitethorn. With drier weather, some isolated

smokes from the interior of the fire were observed yesterday, but the fire remains well contained.

CHIQUITO FIRE – patrol status

Location: Chiquito Pass/Chain Lakes area, near the park’s southeast boundary

Elevation: 9100’

Discover Date: September 10, 2022

TURNER FIRE – patrol status

Location: east of Alder Falls, along Turner Ridge, northeast of the Wawona Road above Alder Creek

Elevation: 6700’

Discover Date: September 10, 2022

EMPIRE FIRE – crew on scene, working on containment.

Location: near Empire Meadows, Badger Pass area

Elevation: 6500’

Discover Date: September 10, 2022

Size: ¼ acre

WOLF FIRE – out

Location: Along Tioga Road, east of White Wolf

Elevation: 8000’

Discover Date: September 10, 2022

OBELISK FIRE – patrol status

Location: East of Starr King Meadow/ west of Lake Obelisk/Mt. Clark

Elevation: 9,750’

Discover date: September 9, 2022

RANCH FIRE – out

Location: Northeast of Hetch Hetchy Reservoir

Elevation: 4,000’

Discover date: September 7, 2022

ALDER FIRE – patrol status

Location: North of Alder Creek, northwest of Wawona

Discover date: September 5, 2022