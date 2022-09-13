Update: Fire Near New Melones Lake

Shell Fire in Jamestown View Photos

Update at 3:15 p.m.: CAL Fire has dubbed the blaze the Shell Fire and it is estimated at five acres in size. They noted the flames are burning in the grass near Rawhide Road and east of New Melones Lake in the Jamestown area of Tuolumne County.

The CHP reports that Shell Road is closed between Rawhide and Old Melones Road. Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Officials are asking the public to avoid the area and to be advised that travel on Rawhide Road may be delayed. Additionally, all students that were at the Sierra Waldorf School have been moved to Jamestown Elementary School off Highway 108 in Jamestown.

There are no evacuations at this time

Original post at 2:55 p.m.: Jamestown, CA — Columbia aircraft and ground resources are heading to a vegetation fire along Shell Road in the Jamestown area of Tuolumne County.

A plume of smoke can be seen billowing into the skies east of New Melones Lake. CAL Fire reports the flames are burning in the grass along the 18300 block of Shell Road, between Rawhide Road and Old Melones Road. There is no word currently on the fire’s size, rate of spread, or whether any structures are threatened. An update will be provided as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.