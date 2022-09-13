California Launches Online Tutoring Pilot Program For Students

Sacramento, CA — The state is now offering an experimental program with free online homework assistance, and virtual tutoring services.

It is a 24/7 pilot program being spearheaded through the California Library System and involves the state’s 1,130 local public libraries. Students can receive online help in math, language arts and other core K-12 subjects. There is no age limit on who is eligible for the service. Adult learners can also access writing assistance, citizenship resources, and other tools. You can access the program by clicking here. It has an option to select either Tuolumne or Calaveras as a home library.

The program was announced by Governor Gavin Newsom, who argues it will help the youngest Californians “get a strong start.”

The Governor’s Office further explains, “Live, real-time homework assistance from tutors familiar with state curriculum and standards is available 24 hours a day by laptop, tablet, or phone from tutors familiar with state curriculum and standards.”

The new program is available, effective immediately.