Latest On Multiple Wildfires Burning In Yosemite
Yosemite Wildfire Map
Yosemite, CA — There are now 10 wildfires that are either being actively suppressed or monitored in Yosemite National Park.
They are in isolated areas and many will continue to burn, at least somewhat, until the weather changes and heavy precipitation arrives in the park. The latest on the various fires is below:
RODGERS FIRE
Location: Northwest of Rodgers Canyon and southwest of Pleasant Valley
Elevation: 8,100
Discover date: August 8, 2022
Size: 2,765 acres
Cause: Lightning
Total personnel: 15
Burning in mixed conifer and red fir litter, and dead and down logs. A segment of trail in Rodgers
Canyon from Neall Lake to the junction with Table Lake is temporarily closed due to fire activity. The fire continues to
show activity in Register Creek as it backs to the southwest. This area is extremely steep and inaccessible to firefighters, and helicopter bucket drops with water are being used to check and slow the spread into the Tuolumne River drainage.
RED FIRE
Location: Between Red Creek and Illilouette Creek
Elevation: 7,800
Discover date: August 4, 2022
Size: 8,309 acres
Cause: Lightning
Total personnel: 243
Fire History: Burning in the 2001 Hoover Fire footprint: burning in red fir, lodgepole pine litter. Trail closures exist on
segments heading out the Illilouette drainage from Glacier Point area to Merced Pass Lake. With yesterday’s
precipitation, little growth was observed. The Red Fire continues to be most active on its southwest edge, along Lookout Ridge.
ASPEN FIRE
Location: Northeast of Aspen Valley
Elevation: 6,200
Discover date: September 4, 2022
Size: 26 acres, 100% contained and in patrol status
Cause: under investigation
Fully suppressed, patrol status
Fire History: Burned within the 2013 Rim Fire footprint in snags and whitethorn
No closures, no evacuations
In the past week, Yosemite Fire and Aviation and partners have responded to multiple new lightning strikes in the park.
No closures or evacuations are associated with these incidents at this time. All are/were less than 1/4 acre and have
been contained or are being suppressed. No new fires were detected yesterday.
CHIQUITO
Location: Chiquito Pass/Chain Lakes area, near the park’s southeast boundary
Elevation: 9100’
Discover Date: September 10, 2022
TURNER
Location: east of Alder Falls, along Turner Ridge, northeast of the Wawona Road above Alder Creek
Elevation: 6700’
Discover Date: September 10, 2022
EMPIRE
Location: near Empire Meadows, Badger Pass area
Elevation: 6500’
Discover Date: September 10, 2022
WOLF FIRE
Location: Along Tioga Road, east of White Wolf
Elevation: 8000’
Discover Date: September 10, 2022
OBELISK FIRE
Location: East of Starr King Meadow/ west of Lake Obelisk/Mt. Clark
Elevation: 9,750’
Discover date: September 9, 2022
RANCH FIRE
Location: Northeast of Hetch Hetchy Reservoir
Elevation: 4,000’
Discover date: September 7, 2022
ALDER FIRE
Location: North of Alder Creek, northwest of Wawona
Discover date: September 5, 2022