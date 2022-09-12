Latest On Multiple Wildfires Burning In Yosemite

Yosemite Wildfire Map View Photo

Yosemite, CA — There are now 10 wildfires that are either being actively suppressed or monitored in Yosemite National Park.

They are in isolated areas and many will continue to burn, at least somewhat, until the weather changes and heavy precipitation arrives in the park. The latest on the various fires is below:

RODGERS FIRE

Location: Northwest of Rodgers Canyon and southwest of Pleasant Valley

Elevation: 8,100

Discover date: August 8, 2022

Size: 2,765 acres

Cause: Lightning

Total personnel: 15

Burning in mixed conifer and red fir litter, and dead and down logs. A segment of trail in Rodgers

Canyon from Neall Lake to the junction with Table Lake is temporarily closed due to fire activity. The fire continues to

show activity in Register Creek as it backs to the southwest. This area is extremely steep and inaccessible to firefighters, and helicopter bucket drops with water are being used to check and slow the spread into the Tuolumne River drainage.

RED FIRE

Location: Between Red Creek and Illilouette Creek

Elevation: 7,800

Discover date: August 4, 2022

Size: 8,309 acres

Cause: Lightning

Total personnel: 243

Fire History: Burning in the 2001 Hoover Fire footprint: burning in red fir, lodgepole pine litter. Trail closures exist on

segments heading out the Illilouette drainage from Glacier Point area to Merced Pass Lake. With yesterday’s

precipitation, little growth was observed. The Red Fire continues to be most active on its southwest edge, along Lookout Ridge.

ASPEN FIRE

Location: Northeast of Aspen Valley

Elevation: 6,200

Discover date: September 4, 2022

Size: 26 acres, 100% contained and in patrol status

Cause: under investigation

Fully suppressed, patrol status

Fire History: Burned within the 2013 Rim Fire footprint in snags and whitethorn

No closures, no evacuations

In the past week, Yosemite Fire and Aviation and partners have responded to multiple new lightning strikes in the park.

No closures or evacuations are associated with these incidents at this time. All are/were less than 1/4 acre and have

been contained or are being suppressed. No new fires were detected yesterday.

CHIQUITO

Location: Chiquito Pass/Chain Lakes area, near the park’s southeast boundary

Elevation: 9100’

Discover Date: September 10, 2022

TURNER

Location: east of Alder Falls, along Turner Ridge, northeast of the Wawona Road above Alder Creek

Elevation: 6700’

Discover Date: September 10, 2022

EMPIRE

Location: near Empire Meadows, Badger Pass area

Elevation: 6500’

Discover Date: September 10, 2022

WOLF FIRE

Location: Along Tioga Road, east of White Wolf

Elevation: 8000’

Discover Date: September 10, 2022

OBELISK FIRE

Location: East of Starr King Meadow/ west of Lake Obelisk/Mt. Clark

Elevation: 9,750’

Discover date: September 9, 2022

RANCH FIRE

Location: Northeast of Hetch Hetchy Reservoir

Elevation: 4,000’

Discover date: September 7, 2022

ALDER FIRE

Location: North of Alder Creek, northwest of Wawona

Discover date: September 5, 2022