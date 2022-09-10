Fire In Mountain Ranch

Vegetation fire in the Mountain Ranch area of Calaveras County View Photo

Update at 2:30 p.m.: Columbia aircraft and ground crews are fighting a vegetation fire in Calaveras County where a large white plume of smoke can be seen in the sky.

CAL Fire has changed the address of the fire reporting now that the flames broke out near the Rite of Passage in the 10400 block of Fricot City Road, between Ponderosa Way and Star Canyon Trail, east of Highway 49 and north of Highway 4 in Mountian Ranch. CAL Fire reports that the blaze is five to ten acres in size and burning at a moderate rate of spread. No structures are currently threatened. An update will be provided as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.

CAL Fire reports the flames broke out near the Rite of Passage Atcs on Fricot City Road east of Highway 49 and north of Highway 4. CAL FIre reports that the blaze is five to ten acres and burning at a moderate rate of spread. No structures are currently threatened.