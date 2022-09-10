Mosquito Fire Grow To More Than 30,000 Acres

Mosquito Fire map View Photo

Placer County, CA — Smoke from the Mosquito Fire is creating hazy skies in the Mother Lode this weekend.

The blaze, burning in Placer and El Dorado counties near Oxbow Reservoir, has grown to 33,754 acres, and there remains no containment. Fire Command detailed this morning, “The fire spread significantly overnight due to extreme fire behavior and heavy smoke that limited visibility. The fire made uphill runs with short-range spotting.”

That fire activity has caused more residents to be forced from their homes, bringing the total to 11,117 evacuations. The number of structures threatened is 5,848. Currently, fire officials have not reported any damages or destruction to houses or businesses.

There is approximately 1,700 personnel assigned to the incident. Additional resources include 80 water tenders, 32 hand crews, and 65 dozers. What ignited the fire remains under investigation.

Of note, on Friday, Governor Gavin Newsom declared a State of Emergency Declaration, as detailed here.