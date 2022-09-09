Week Four High School Football

Sonora, CA — Due to the heat, the Summerville High varsity football game will be starting later than normal this evening.

The 3-0 Bears are traveling to Hughson High School. Hughson school officials have decided to push kickoff to 8:20pm in hopes of avoiding triple-digit temperatures at game time. Hughson is also undefeated this season, 3-0.

Meanwhile, Sonora High 2-1 will host Justin Garza High School of Fresno County. Kickoff at Dunlavy Field is scheduled from 7pm. Justin Garza also enters the game at 2-1.

In other action, Calaveras High School (0-3) will host Ripon this evening at 7:30pm. There is uncertainty about Bret Harte School’s road game at El Dorado High School. El Dorado County continues to deal with the Mosquito Fire. The game is now tentatively scheduled for Monday at 7:30pm at El Dorado High