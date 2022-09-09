Clear
76.3 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Week Four High School Football

Sponsored by:
By B.J. Hansen
Football

Football

Photo Icon View Photo

Sonora, CA — Due to the heat, the Summerville High varsity football game will be starting later than normal this evening.

The 3-0 Bears are traveling to Hughson High School. Hughson school officials have decided to push kickoff to 8:20pm in hopes of avoiding triple-digit temperatures at game time. Hughson is also undefeated this season, 3-0.

Meanwhile, Sonora High 2-1 will host Justin Garza High School of Fresno County. Kickoff at Dunlavy Field is scheduled from 7pm.  Justin Garza also enters the game at 2-1.

In other action, Calaveras High School (0-3) will host Ripon this evening at 7:30pm. There is uncertainty about Bret Harte School’s road game at El Dorado High School. El Dorado County continues to deal with the Mosquito Fire. The game is now tentatively scheduled for Monday at 7:30pm at El Dorado High

buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 