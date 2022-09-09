Mariposa County Pavement Project To Improve Ride To Yosemite

HWY 140 paving rehabilitation project map View Photo

Mariposa County, CA – Motorists can expect delays in Mariposa County, including travelers heading to Yosemite, as a pavement rehabilitation project starts next week and will run into November.

Caltrans has hired Cal Valley Construction out of Fresno to complete the estimated $5.1 million Highway 140 project on nearly 24 miles of lanes from the Mariposa/Merced County Line to approximately 1 mile east of Trower Road in Mariposa County. The roadway will be ground and then overlayed with rubberized asphalt concrete to improve the ride quality and prevent costly repairs in the future on a key route for residents, businesses, and visitors of Mariposa, surrounding communities, and Yosemite National Park, according to Caltrans.

Construction is scheduled to begin on Monday, September 12, and continue until sometime in November, with one-way traffic control between 6 p.m. and 7 a.m., Monday through Friday. Motorists should expect delays of up to 10 minutes. Caltrans advises travelers to take alternate routes whenever possible.