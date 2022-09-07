Center For Wound Care Receives Award

Sonora, CA– Adventist Health Sonora is celebrating the team at the Center for Wound Care for receiving the “Center of Distinction” award from Healogics, the largest provider of advanced wound care services in the US, for the twelfth year in a row. The award recognizes wound care centers for achieving outstanding clinical outcomes for 12 consecutive months, including patient satisfaction higher than 92 percent and a wound healing rate of at least 92 percent within 28 median days to heal. The Center for Wound Care exceeded those benchmarks in every category.

The president of Adventist Health Sonora Michelle Fuentes expressed her admiration by saying “The Center of Distinction award represents yet another year that our staff have provided outstanding, compassionate care, I am so proud of our wound care team for their long-standing record of excellence and dedication to their patients.”

Adventist Health Sonora’s Center for Wound Care offers specialized wound care to patients suffering from diabetic foot ulcers, pressure ulcers, infections, and other chronic wounds which have not healed. For information about appointments, call 209-536-5196.