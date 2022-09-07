Calaveras County Road Improvements Will Delay Traffic

Traffic control flagger sign View Photo

Copperopolis, CA – Motorists should expect delays as the Copperopolis Paving Project is underway and will impact O’Byrnes Ferry Road for the next couple of months.

Calaveras County Public Works has hired George Reed Construction, Inc. to complete the project. Now until October 28th, crews will be using flaggers and pilot cars to direct traffic. The repairs are being made along Little John Road, Bow Drive, Copper Cove Drive, and O’Byrnes Ferry Road in Copperopolis. Regarding the heavily traveled O’Byrnes Ferry Road, county road officials detail the work will be between Black Creek Drive and the end of the Lake Tulloch bridge near the county line.

The hours of operation will be from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., on weekdays. There will be construction equipment on site as well as reduced traffic lanes and warning devices where the work is taking place. Travelers are urged to use caution in the area and should expect delays of anywhere from five to fifteen minutes.

Questions regarding the project can be directed to the Calaveras County Department of Public Works at (209) 754-6402.