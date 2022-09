Arnold, CA– A complete road closure at Arnold Byway in Arnold has been announced for Thursday, September 8th. There are no designated detour routes, however, traffic control personnel will allow local and emergency access as necessary. Calaveras Department Of Public Works advises drivers to follow instructions provided by the on-site personnel. For questions regarding the closure contact PG&E.

