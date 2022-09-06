PG&E Encourages Conservation

Sonora, CA– As the heat wave impacts the majority of California, PG&E continues to encourage customers to reduce demand on the grid. Tuesday is the seventh consecutive day the state grid operator, the California Independent System Operator(CAISO) has called for a Flex Alert. Tuesday is seen as the most challenging day for the electrical grid, with the potential to beat the record megawatt demand of 50,270 that was set in 2006. PG&E has activated its Emergency Operations Center and is mobilizing personnel and materials to restore power in the event of a blackout or equipment failure.

PG&E is also reminding customers of their new Power Save Reward Program, a voluntary program that rewards customers financially if they decrease power during high and peak hours. Customers could earn 2$ for each kilowatt-hour. More information can be found here.

PG&E has offered the following tips to help reduce stress on the statewide power supply.

Today, before 4 p.m.:

Pre-cool home or workspace. Lower the thermostat in the morning. As the temperature rises outside, raise the thermostat, and circulate the pre-cooled air with a fan.

Washer and dryer

Dishwasher

Oven and stove for pre-cooking and preparing meals

Charge electric vehicles.

Close shades: Sunlight passing through windows heats the home and makes the air conditioner work harder. Block this heat by keeping blinds or drapes closed on the sunny side of the home.

Today, during the Flex Alert from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.:

Set thermostat at 78 degrees or higher, health permitting: Every degree above 78 represents an appropriately 2% savings on cooling costs.

Every degree above 78 represents an appropriately 2% savings on cooling costs. When it’s cooler outside, bring the cool air in: If the outside air is cool during the night or early morning, open windows and doors and use fans to cool your home.

If the outside air is cool during the night or early morning, open windows and doors and use fans to cool your home. Avoid using major appliances.

Turn off all unnecessary lights.

Avoid charging electric vehicles.