Pilot In Columbia Airplane Crash Identified

CAL Fire logo View Photo

Columbia, CA — The pilot who tragically died in a single-engine plane crash in Columbia on Monday was a CAL Fire Columbia Air Attack pilot who was off duty and flying a personal aircraft.

Board of Supervisor Ryan Campbell announced at the start of today’s board meeting that the pilot was Ken Lancaster, and he requested the board to pause and take a moment of silence for him.

Supervisor Campbell stated Lancaster has performed “heroics” throughout his career both as a CAL Fire pilot, and also as an Air Force Veteran.

We reported earlier that Lancaster was only person inside the plane when it crashed shortly before noon on Monday in the 23000 block of Seminole Drive near Pioneer Park.

The FAA has released a preliminary statement this morning, only to note that the “plane crashed while in the process of landing.”

Specifics regarding the crash are still under investigation.

It was a Barnow Barry Vari EZE aircraft.