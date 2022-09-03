Clear
103.5 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Mill Creek Bridge Project Prompts Local Forest Closure Order

Sponsored by:
By B.J. Hansen
Stanislaus National Forest Logo

Stanislaus National Forest Logo

Photo Icon View Photo

Tuolumne County, CA — The Stanislaus National Forest is closing the area immediately around the Mill Creek Bridge near the Donnells Reservoir.

The bridge, used by the public to access the reservoir, has deteriorated and is nearing the point of it no longer being safe for use. Tri-Dam uses the road for daily operations and maintenance of the dam. The Forest Service reports that Tri-Dam is being proactive and decided to replace the bridge before it fails. The project is being coordinated and supervised by the Stanislaus National Forest Engineering Department.

Forest Supervisor Jason Kuiken has signed a Forest Order to close National Forest Service Road 05909X from milepost 4.1 to milepost 8.8 at Donnells Reservoir. The closure will continue until the bridge is replaced, and inspected, which is likely to occur by September 23. Tri-Dam has installed signs, and posted notices, to alert the public of the closure.

buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 