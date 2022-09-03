Mill Creek Bridge Project Prompts Local Forest Closure Order

Stanislaus National Forest Logo View Photo

Tuolumne County, CA — The Stanislaus National Forest is closing the area immediately around the Mill Creek Bridge near the Donnells Reservoir.

The bridge, used by the public to access the reservoir, has deteriorated and is nearing the point of it no longer being safe for use. Tri-Dam uses the road for daily operations and maintenance of the dam. The Forest Service reports that Tri-Dam is being proactive and decided to replace the bridge before it fails. The project is being coordinated and supervised by the Stanislaus National Forest Engineering Department.

Forest Supervisor Jason Kuiken has signed a Forest Order to close National Forest Service Road 05909X from milepost 4.1 to milepost 8.8 at Donnells Reservoir. The closure will continue until the bridge is replaced, and inspected, which is likely to occur by September 23. Tri-Dam has installed signs, and posted notices, to alert the public of the closure.