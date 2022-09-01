Mountains Lions Captured On Video In Sonora

Sonora, CA– A security camera captured a pair of Mountain Lions walking down a residential driveway. The location is on Highway 49 just past Columbia Way. This video footage has been submitted by Barbara Merline.

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) has released some tips for safely living and recreating in areas where mountain lions are present.

Living With Mountain Lions

Deer-proof your property to avoid attracting a lion’s main food source.

Remove dense vegetation from around the home to reduce hiding spaces.

Install outdoor lighting to make it difficult for mountain lions to approach unseen.

Secure livestock and outdoor large pets in sturdy, covered shelters at night.

Always remember – Mountain lions are wild animals and their behavior may be unpredictable (like any wildlife).

Mountain Lion Encounters

Do not hike, bike, or jog alone. Do not hike, bike, or jog at dawn, dusk, or at night.

Stay alert on trails. Keep a close watch on small children and off-leash pets.

Never approach a mountain lion. Give them an escape route.

DO NOT RUN. Stay calm. Do not turn your back. Face the animal, make noise, and try to look bigger.

Do not crouch down or bend over.

The Mother Lode is in CDFW Region 4 and gets hundreds of reports every year of mountain lions killing pets and livestock. Residents can report mountain lion conflicts by contacting the Fresno office at (559) 243-4005 or call 911 in the event of any emergency situation.