Calaveras Announces Cooling Center Openings

Calaveras, CA– The heat wave has prompted Calaveras County to open Cooling Centers over the holiday weekend. Temperatures of 113 degrees are anticipated in parts of Calaveras County. Older adults, young children, people with chronic conditions, and people who are ill or on uncertain medications are seen as vulnerable to this kind of extreme heat.

Dr. Rene Ramirez, Calaveras County Health Officer explains how to keep yourself safe. “Stay indoors, drink plenty of water, and recognize signs of heat–related illness. It can keep yourself and others safe and prevent serious injuries and even death during high temperatures. Take a moment to check on your family, friends, neighbors, and animals this holiday weekend to make sure they have water, food, and access to a cool indoor space. It can help save a life.”

Cooling Centers will be open September 3rd-5th from 12 pm-8 pm. For transportation assistance, call Calaveras Connect at 209-754-4450. The following are cooling center locations.

Arnold

Arnold Library

1065 Blagen Road,

Arnold, CA 95223

West Point

West Point Community Hall

22283 Highway 26,

West Point, CA 95255

Copperopolis

Copperopolis Library

Suite 106 Lake Tulloch Plaza,,

Copperopolis, CA 95228

Mokelumne Hill

Mokelumne Hill Library

8328 Main Street,

Mokelumne Hill, CA 95245

San Andreas

San Andreas Library

1299 Gold Hunter Road,

San Andreas, CA 95249

Valley Springs

Valley Springs Library

240 Pine Street,

Valley Springs, CA 95252