Governor Newsom Signs Executive Order Increasing Energy

Sacramento, CA– Governor Gavin Newsom announced during a Wednesday press conference that he has signed an executive order to increase the state’s energy supply. This will be a temporary energy boost to help the state get through the week-long heat wave. The hottest days ahead are anticipated to be Saturday through Monday. The governor also used Wednesday’s press conference to urge state lawmakers to pass his energy plan, which includes extending the life of the Diablo Canyon nuclear power plant.

Governor Newsom stressed the need for Diablo Canyon to remain active by saying “That energy does not produce greenhouse gases. That energy provides baseload and reliability and affordability that will complement and allow us to store all the of the green energy that we’re bringing online at record rates.”

The latest estimates from the California Independent System Operator project the state’s electric grid would see the highest demand on Monday with a flex alert issued to stress the importance for California residents to voluntarily conserve energy over the long weekend.