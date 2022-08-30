Professional Rock Climber Arrested For Yosemite Sexual Assaults

Department of Justice View Photo

Fresno, CA– A three-count indictment was unsealed following the arrest of Charles Barret, 38, who is being charged with aggravated sexual abuse and abusive sexual contact. According to court documents, in August 2016, Barrett forcibly committed sexual assault on two occasions and committed abusive sexual contact on a third. These alleged sexual assaults occurred at Yosemite National Park. The announcement was made by U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert

Information is still being sought for this case with anyone who has additional knowledge of assault or maybe a victim to submit a tip by calling 1-888-653-0009, or email nps_isb@nps.gov. Additionally, an online tip can be submitted by clicking here.

This case is the product of an investigation by the National Park Service. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Kimberly Sanchez, Michael Tierney, and Jessica Massey are prosecuting the case. If convicted, Barrett will face a maximum statutory penalty of life in prison and a quarter of a million dollar fine. The charges are only allegations, the defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty.