Clear
98.1 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Security Camera Footage Leads To Arson Arrest

Sponsored by:
By Tracey Petersen
Fire on embankment in the 100 block of Mono Way, Aug. 17th

Fire on embankment in the 100 block of Mono Way, Aug. 17th

Photo Icon View Photos

Sonora, CA – Sonora Police arrested a transient Jamestown woman for arson after officers viewed security camera footage during the time of the blaze near several businesses on Mono Way.

Last night, 46-year-old Nissa Marie Navone was handcuffed for allegedly setting a grass fire around 2:41 a.m. last Wednesday, August 17th, in the 100 block of Mono Way. Fire and police rushed to a report of flames on an embankment near the Mother Lode Jobs Training Center and Grocery Outlet. Fire crews were able to quickly extinguish the flames before they could possibly spread to surrounding structures. According to police, Navone was seen leaving the area at the time of the blaze, and video evidence confirmed that information.

Last night around 10 p.m., a TCSO Sergeant spotted Navone at a nearby shopping center and contacted police, who arrested Navone for arson.

  • Nissa Marie Navone
what are the best online payday loans online payday loans
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
what are the best online payday loans online payday loans
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 