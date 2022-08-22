Update: Vegetation Fire Near Mono Way and Tuolumne Road

Update at 4:55 p.m.: The fire, now called the Sullivan Fire, is located at two spots, one spot has been contained, and the second spot remains at a quarter of an acre with forward progress stopped.

Original post at 4:45: p.m.: Sonora, CA– Air and ground resources are at the scene of a reported quarter-acre vegetation fire near Mono Way and Tuolumne Road in Sonora. No word yet on the rate of spread or if any structures are threatened. Motorists are advised of activity and traffic slowdown in the area.