Peaceful Valley Farmer Market Adds CalFresh

Sonora, CA– CalFresh EBT cardholders can now purchase produce and other eligible foods at the Peaceful Valley Farmers Market that is located in Sonora. It is open from 4:00 pm to dusk on Friday evenings from May to October. According to the Tuolumne County Department of Social Services, as of May 31st, 2022, there are 3,726 households with 5,761 individuals receiving CalFresh food benefits in Tuolumne County.

Erin O’Hare, who owns and manages the Peaceful Valley Farmers Market with her partner, Perry Trumbull explains the process it took to bring the new payment system to the farmers market.

“After nearly two years of working with the USDA, the Ecology Center in Berkeley, CA, and our local CalFresh Healthy Living programs, we are thrilled that CalFresh beneficiaries can now shop a qualified Tuolumne County farmers’ market to access nutritious, California-grown produce and other eligible foods, The program expands shopping options for EBT cardholders, generates sales for farmers and other vendors, and is in alignment with our efforts to support health and wellness in our community.”

The Peaceful Valley Farmers Market is located at 14888 Peacefull Valey Road in Sonora.