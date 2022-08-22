Groveland Wastewater Collection System Project Continues

Groveland, CA– The Groveland Community Services District’s(GCSD) Wastewater Collection System Improvements Project is underway and moving to the next segment of work within the Pine Mountain Lake Association boundaries. The improvements include sewer pipe replacement, pipe rehabilitation, pipe spot repairs, manhole replacements, and manhole rehabilitation. The goals of these improvements will be to improve the integrity, reliability,

and longevity of GCSD’s wastewater collection system.

The next phase of the project will include pipe replacement work, it is scheduled to take place from September 1st through October 14th in addition to manhole work which will be scheduled at a later date. The schedule is subject to change due to weather and site conditions.

The costs for the project will be covered in part by the Clean Water Slate Revolving Fund funding grant. The agreement states that 75%(4,384,176.000) of the funds will be provided via grant and 25%(1,461,392.00) via loan. The loan portion will have an interest rate of 1.4% annually for 30 years. Regular updates about the construction work will be posted here.