A Couple Of Blow Outs And A Nail Biter

Summerville Bears logo View Photo

Written by Mike Woicicki:

The Summerville Bears started the 2022 football season with a bang. They came out running and passing on all cylinders and defeated the Gustine Reds 42 to 9.

Dean Trimelone started the scoring by catching a shovel pass from Braylon Leveroos and going around the end for a 40-yard touchdown. Next, the Bears forced the Reds to punt, and George Henderson picked up the rolling ball on the Bears’ 25 and returned it for a 75-yard TD. The Bears kept up their good defense and big-play offense to take a 28 to 0 lead at the half.

The third quarter was also all Bears. A 25-yard TD pass from Leveroos to Trimelone and a 50-yard TD run by Auston Hike ran the score up to 42 to 0. At this point, the officials went to a running clock, the Bears made wholesale substitutions, and the game ended with the Reds scoring the final 9 points.

Next week, the Bears will travel 94 miles to meet the Dos Palos Broncos.

Written by Zeb Drivdahl:

Wildcats come up short in a centennial matchup

The 100th edition of the Sonora-Oakdale rivalry ended in heartbreak for the Wildcats with a 27-21 overtime loss to the visiting Mustangs.

The first half of the game featured domination by the Wildcats on both sides of the ball. Sonora received the opening kickoff and turned it into a punishing touchdown drive that took over 8 minutes of the first quarter. Multiple inside runs by junior fullback Audie Peeples kept the Oakdale defense on its heels, capped off by a touchdown score on a run by junior running back Bryce Nicholson. Oakdale could not find the endzone on their answering drive, settling for a field goal to put the score at 7-3. On the ensuing kickoff, the Sonora return team was unable to handle a short squib kick and turned the ball over, the first of 4 turnovers on the night for the Wildcats. Sonora stepped up big on defense, forcing an eventual turnover on downs at their own 25-yard line. The Wildcats wasted no time on offense, as a quick 45-yard run from junior quarterback Adam Curnow was followed by a 29-yard pass to senior wide receiver Chance Pimentel. Audie Peeples finished off the drive with a 1-yard dive to put the Wildcats up 14-3. After stopping the subsequent Oakdale possession, Sonora capped off their first-half performance with another touchdown drive that featured a mix of runs and passes, primarily to senior running back Jack Teem, who finished the drive with a touchdown run to put the Wildcats up 21-3 at the half.

The second half saw a reversal of fortunes as the Wildcats fell victim to a number of turnovers. Oakdale took the opening kickoff down the field 65 yards for a long drive of their own that featured a 30-yard fake punt conversion for a first down as well as their first touchdown of the game. On the ensuing possession, Sonora fumbled the first snap from scrimmage, giving the Mustangs the ball at the Wildcat 39-yard line. After a short drive, the Sonora defense stepped up and forced a turnover on downs. The relief would prove to be short-lived as another Wildcat fumble ended up in the hands of Oakdale, which converted the turnover to points on a field goal, cutting the Wildcat lead to 8. Sonora was able to put together a promising drive but unfortunately proved unable to hold on to the ball as another fumble found its way to the Mustangs’ defense. Oakdale wasted no time punching it in for the score, as runs of 34 yards and 38 for a touchdown were followed by a successful 2-point conversion to tie the score at 21 all as time expired.

In overtime, the Wildcats had the first possession but were unable to score. A number of pass plays to the endzone fell incomplete, and the 4th down field goal attempt was blocked. On their possession, the Mustangs continued their punishing heavy formation running attack and punched in the game-winning score on a 7-yard run.

Senior Roger Alderman was awarded the Foust Heating and Air Hot Hit of the Game for the first-quarter stop on an Oakdale running play. Senior center and defensive lineman Tyler Sells were the Chicken Ranch Casino Player of the Game for his dominating line play on both sides of the ball. Sonora is on the road next week to take on the Ripon Indians in non-league play.

In other action, the Calaveras Red Hawks lost to the Mcnair Eagles, 21-7. Next Friday, they play the Carson City Senators. The Bret Harte Union Bullfrogs lost to the Liberty Ranch Hawks, 53-0. The Bullfrogs are on the road again to take on the Golden Sierra Grizzlies next Friday.

The Sonora Wildcats games air live on KVML 1450AM/102.7 FM, with Nick Stuart and Zeb Drivdahl. The Summerville Bears can be heard on 93.5 KKBN with Mike Woicicki and Mike Rodgers as your hosts for all the action. For the Live Streaming Broadcast, and information about the season, click here.