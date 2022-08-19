Clear
Sponsored By:

Calaveras Mentoring Summer Party Returns

Sponsored by:
By Nic Peterson

Calaveras, Ca– After a two-year pause from the annual event, the Calaveras Mentoring Summer Party of 2022 occurred at White Pines Lake. Mentors, mentees, siblings, caregivers, and friends were able to attend the summer bbq event and participate in games and activities.

Calaveras Mentoring appreciates the community support and reminds the public that they are looking for dedicated volunteers that are interested in becoming a 1-on-1 mentor. Calaveras Youth Mentoring program is dedicated to following national Best Mentoring Practices in its 19th year of matching eager youth with extensively screened volunteer mentors.

The Calaveras County Office of Education supports and administers the mentoring program that is mostly funded through grants, donations, and support of the nonprofit Calaveras Mentoring Foundation. If anyone is interested in learning more about the mentoring program or information on how to offer support as a mentor, volunteer, business, or donor are invited to find out more information here. Additionally, people can contact Kaila Gaffney at (209) 736-6078.

