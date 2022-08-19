California’s Unemployment Rate Falls To 3.9 Precent

Sonora, CA– California’s unemployment rate has decreased to 3.9 percent for the month of July 2022. That number means it is the lowest ever on record since the data started being recorded in 1976. The state is reporting it has regained 97.3 percent of the nonfarm jobs lost during March and April of 2020 do to the COVID-19 pandemic. As of July 2022, California’s private sector has fully recovered from pandemic losses. The only industry that has posted a job loss was Financial Activities(-1,900) which is attributed to reductions in Insurance Carriers.

Locally In Calaveras and Tuolumne, both counties reflect the state’s trends in decreased unemployment with Calaveras lower than the state average at 3 percent and Tuolumne matching the state average at 3.9 percent. The full report on the state’s unemployment numbers can be found here.