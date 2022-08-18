Regional Heat Advisories Continue

Lake Tulloch Recreation View Photo

The Heat Advisories issued by the National Weather Service for the Mother Lode and the Northern San Joaquin Valley will continue until 8 PM Friday. The Heat Advisory issued for Mariposa County has been extended until 7 PM Saturday.

The high temperatures in the Mother Lode and the Central Valley could reach up to 105 degrees. The high temperatures in Mariposa County will range between 96 to 101 degrees.

Hot temperatures and high humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat-related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.