Update: Fire In Groveland Area

By Nic Peterson

Update at 9:52 a.m.: Additional air and ground resources are being assigned to the Deer Fire which has grown to five acres. The fire remains at zero percent containment.

Original post at 9:33 a.m.: Groveland, CA–  Fire resources are at a reported one-acre brush fire that is currently burning in the Groveland area. It has been named the Deer Fire and is burning on Deer Flat Road at Wards Ferry Road. No word yet on the rate of spread of if any structures are threatened. Deer Flat road has been closed at the location of the fire  The fire is burning downhill in that area with zero percent containment.

