California State Parks Streamlines Campsite Booking With Website Upgrade

South Grove Trail - Calaveras Big Trees State Park View Photo

Sonora, CA– Californians and travelers planning to camp in the Golden State can now search campsite availability directly on the California State Parks website, thanks to new customer-focused upgrades announced.

The update allows visitors to check near real-time availability and campsite status here, a feature previously only accessible through the external ReserveCalifornia.com portal. Reservations will still be processed through ReserveCalifornia, but the integration offers a more seamless experience for trip planning and research across the state’s diverse park system.

“California’s state parks are home to some of the world’s best campgrounds, and we want to make it as easy as possible to find your perfect campsite,” said State Parks Director Armando Quintero in a statement. “Whether you prefer camping among the redwoods, steps away from the ocean, or high up in the mountains, your next state parks adventure is just a few clicks away.”

One destination likely to benefit from the new search tools is Calaveras Big Trees State Park, a popular campground known for its giant sequoias. With improved access to availability data, campers can now more easily plan visits to high-demand locations like Calaveras and other state parks.

In addition to the website update, State Parks also announced the expansion of reservation drawings to three more parks: Malibu Creek State Park, Morro Bay State Park, and McArthur-Burney Falls Memorial State Park. The drawing system, which launched in 2023 with a pilot program for Steep Ravine Cabins at Mount Tamalpais State Park, allows visitors to enter for a chance at securing sites at popular locations. Since the program’s launch, over 100,000 entries have been received.

More information on the drawing process is available in the Reservation Drawing FAQs here.