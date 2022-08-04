Murphys Man One Of Deceased In Oakdale Double Fatal

CHP Patrol Car Logo View Photo

Oakdale, CA – A Murphys man was one of two men that died in a head-on crash Friday afternoon on 26-Mile Road in Oakdale.

The collision happened around 3:45 p.m. north of Eastman Road and the Woodward Reservoir, with both drivers pronounced dead at the scene, but their names were withheld pending notification of family, as earlier reported here. The Modesto CHP has now released the names of both deceased drivers. They are 45-year-old Clinton T. Tutthill of Murhpys and 51-year-old Eduardo Salinas of Oakdale.

The CHP reports that Salinas was driving a 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe southbound at an unknown speed when the SUV crossed into oncoming traffic, colliding with Tutthill’s 2013 Ford F-150 pickup. They added that it is unknown at this time if drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash.

A section of 26-Mile Road was closed for a couple of hours, and traffic was backed up during the evening commute as officers surveyed the scene. The collision remains under investigation.