Double Fatal Crash In Oakdale

Oakdale, CA – A double fatal crash on 26 Mile Road in the Oakdale area near Woodward Reservoir yesterday afternoon backed up traffic.

The CHP reported that a Chevy Tahoe SUV and a Ford F-150 pickup hit head-on. One person was pinned inside of a vehicle and had to be freed by first responders. They detailed that both drivers succumbed to their injuries and were pronounced dead at the scene.

The wreckage was blocking 26 Mile Road near the Eastman Road intersection, and that section of roadway stretching to Sonora Road was shut down. Traffic was backed up in both directions during the Friday evening commute while officers redirected traffic for a couple of hours and tow crews removed the wreckage.

The names of the deceased individuals have not been released pending notification of family members.