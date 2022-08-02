Only A Few Evacuations Remain In Oak Fire

Remaining Evacuation Orders in place for the Oak Fire in Mariposa County 8-2-22 View Photo

Mariposa County, CA — The Mariposa Sheriff’s Office reports that all Oak Fire Evacuation Advisories have been lifted, with just a handful of evacuation orders remaining.

As reported on Monday here, a local assistance center is open through Wednesday, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., at the Mariposa High School. The blaze’s acreage has held steady at 19,244 acres while the containment has grown from 67% on Monday (8/1/22) to 76% on Tuesday morning. The total number of destroyed structures is 193, with ten structures damaged. CAL Fire Incident Command reports that containment is rising as crews strengthen control lines. They added, “In the Devil’s Gulch and Owl Creek areas, control lines are holding and are being reinforced. Suppression repair efforts are underway in areas of the fire that are no longer posing a potential risk of escape. These repairs minimize potential soil erosion and impacts resulting from fire suppression activities. Damage inspections are 100% complete.”

The sheriff’s office relayed that the only evacuation orders still in effect include East of Mariposa Pines/Jerseydale Subdivisions to Devils Gulch and North of Footman Ridge. All evacuation advisories have been lifted in all other areas. Additionally, Jerseydale Road is now open to residents only.

Resources still on the scene include 3,613 personnel, 282 engines, 92 hand crews, 79 water tenders, 54 dozers, and 20 helicopters.