Fatal Jamestown House Fire Deemed ‘Accidental’

House fire in Jamestown where human remains were found View Photo

Jamestown, CA — CAL Fire has released a statement this morning about its investigation into a June 30 fire that destroyed a historic home in downtown Jamestown.

It was near the intersection of Main Street and Donovan Street. It was reported at 5:14 pm, spread to some nearby vegetation, and was contained at 6:01 pm. It had caused heavy smoke and road closures in the downtown area.

Without giving specifics, CAL Fire reports that the investigation is now concluded, and the cause was determined to be “accidental.”

The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office has not released the name of the victim who died. The sheriff’s office reports that since the death was caused by a fire, they have to utilize forensics to positively identify the deceased. They are still waiting on the results of a DNA analysis from the Department of Justice. Even if investigators potentially have a strong indication of who the victim might be, they need to ensure accuracy, as there could have been unknown factors.