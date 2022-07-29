TUD Work Impacting Traffic

TUD traffic advisory View Photo

Sonora, CA – A Tuolumne Utilities District (TUD) project already underway in Cedar Ridge will cause delays that could last into September.

TUD crews are installing a new water mainline and several fire hydrants along Mt. Elizabeth Road in the Cedar Ridge area for the initial phase of the Cedar Ridge Water Treatment Plant Consolidation Project. The work is taking place on weekdays between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m.

“The Cedar Ridge Water Treatment Plant Consolidation Project interties the Crystal Falls and Cedar Ridge Water Systems to increase in water delivery reliability and resiliency,” explained Emily Long, administrative and external affairs specialist for the district. She added, “Approximately 4,500 linear feet of 6″ water mainline and four new hydrants are being installed, adding increased fire protection to the area.”

One-way traffic controls are in place at the intersection of Mt. Elizabeth Road and Martingale Lane. Travelers can expect up to 15-minute delays as well as periodic full road closures. TUD advises travelers to take an alternative route when possible.

The work is expected to be completed in six to eight weeks.