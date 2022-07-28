Clear
94.6 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Electra Fire Cleanup Closes Popular Recreation Area

Sponsored by:
By B.J. Hansen
Electra Fire - CAL Fire Image

Electra Fire - CAL Fire Image

Photo Icon View Photo

Amador County, CA — The Electra Fire ignited on July 4 and burned 4,478 acres near the border of Amador and Calaveras counties.

The fire is now 100 percent contained and cleanup efforts are underway. It ignited in the Electra Day Use, also known as Vox Beach. PG&E reports that there are numerous hazard trees that need to be removed so the area is temporarily closed, effective yesterday. An official reopening date has not been announced, but PG&E spokesperson Megan McFarland reports that it will likely be sometime around August 13.

Vox Beach is a popular area during the summer months.

The closure is due to public safety concerns. Crews will be using heavy equipment, chippers, and chainsaws to remove the trees.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 