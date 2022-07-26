Clear
Update: Fire Stopped In The Don Pedro Area

By B.J. Hansen
Update at 12:27pm: CAL Fire spokesperson Emily Kilgore reports that the forward progress has thankfully been stopped on the Legends Fire on J-59 in the Don Pedro area. Crews will continue to mop-up the fire, now estimated to be three acres. The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

Original story posted at 12:15pm: Don Pedro, CA — Air and ground resources are responding to a vegetation fire in the Don Pedro area.

It is reportedly along J-59 near the Seven Legends ranch. The fire is estimated to be about an acre with a slow rate of spread. Be prepared for activity in the area.

