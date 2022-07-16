Update: Pile Up On HWY 108 Blocking Roadway

HWY 108 four-vehicle pile up in the Twain Harte area of Tuolumne County View Photo

Update at 10:08 a.m.: CHP officers continue to re-direct traffic on Highway 108 after a four-vehicle pile up near Coffill and Confidence roads, between the Twain Harte and Sugar Pine areas of Tuolumne County. The CHP reports that a large bus is stuck in the roadway as well. Traffic is backed up in both directions, and they are asking motorists to avoid the area. Further details on the crash are below.

Update at 9:10 a.m.: First responders remain on the scene of a four-vehicle crash on Highway 108 near Coffill and Confidence roads, between the Twain Harte and Sugar Pine areas of Tuolumne County. An air ambulance just landed to take one person to a Modesto hospital. The CHP is reporting that as many as six people may have been injured in this collision, but there is no word on their conditions. Officers are redirecting traffic in that area, but it is getting backed up. There is no word yet on when the highway might be cleared, so motorists are being asked to avoid the area if possible.

A special thank you to our community partner Carolyn Huff for sending in a photo.

Original post at 8:45 a.m.: Tuolumne County, CA — First responders are on the scene of a four-vehicle crash on Highway 108 near Coffill and Confidence roads, between the Twain Harte and Sugar Pine areas of Tuolumne County.

The CHP reports the wreckage is blocking both lanes of the highway with officers directing traffic. They add that one person is pinned inside a vehicle, another is on its side, and yet another is smoking. A medic helicopter and several ambulances have been called to the scene as there are six individuals with possible injuries involved in the crash. There is plenty of activity in the area, and motorists are asked to avoid the area. An update will be provided as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.