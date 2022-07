Copperopolis, CA– Air and ground resources battled a vegetation fire that started at 1677 Cheyenne Road in Copperopolis. The fire was contained at under five acres with air support returning to Columbia. A ground crew will remain on the scene mopping up. No information yet on the cause of the fire.

