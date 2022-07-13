HWY 140 Proactive Erosion Maintenance Begins

Slope repair project in Mariposa County on HWY 140 View Photo

Mariposa County, CA – Caltrans is taking a proactive approach to preventing erosion on a highway taken by millions of visitors to Yosemite each year.

Crews will conduct a slope repair project on Highway 140 near the community of Briceburg in Mariposa County. The state is footing the bill for the $4.5 million project funded by Senate Bill (SB) 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017.

“This important SB 1 project will allow crews to perform proactive maintenance work that will prevent deterioration of the roadway,” said Caltrans District 10 Director Dennis T. Agar. “Rehabilitating this slope will significantly improve water drainage beneath a state highway that serves residents and businesses throughout the region and millions who visit Yosemite National Park each year.”

Construction will take place along eastbound Highway 140 about two miles west of Bull Creek Road and two miles south of Briceburg, as shown on the map. Park officials detailed, “The project will restore the integrity of the slope beneath an existing 84-inch concrete water passage to prevent further erosion. Crews will install rock slope protection with concrete grout and a rock-filled wall with stone-base support. Other work includes upgrading guardrails to current standards.”

The project is slated to run from July to November of this year, during the daylight hours on weekdays. Motorists can expect some delays when crews are working.