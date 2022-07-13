Clear
STF Firefighters Assisting Yosemite’s Washburn Fire

Sponsored by:
By Tracey Petersen
STF Hot Shots are working Washburn Fire in Yosemite

Sonora, CA — Resources from the Stanislaus National Forest (STF) have been dispatched to Yosemite National Park in support of their efforts to suppress the Washburn Fire.

Resources sent to the blaze included one Interagency Hot Shot Crew of 22 personnel, one 20-person initial attack crew, one wildland fire module, one dozer, four Type-3 cover engines, and various support personnel.

“Support of our agency partners in a time of need is part of the time-honored tradition of helping each other out, providing available resources. We know that if something were to happen in the forest and they had the resources available, they would help us,” said Rebecca Johnson, Stanislaus National Forest Fire Management Officer.

Forest officials added that the deployment of resources to the Washburn Fire will not leave the forest unprotected if a wildfire ignites in the forest, as there are six engines, two wildland fire modules, one dozer, and one helicopter available to suppress fire starts in the forest.

