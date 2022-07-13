Road Work To Slow Traffic In Calaveras County

Road closed sign View Photo

Arnold, CA — Moran Road in the Arnold area of Calaveras County will be closed to local traffic through mid-August.

The Moran Road Improvement Project Phase II will include crews making road improvements and doing paving. The project got underway today, with the area impacted running between Love Creek Road and 2406 Moran Road. That section of roadway will be closed Tuesday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and then reopened to through traffic after that time.

During the daily road closures, local traffic will be required to use an alternate route. County road officials noted, “Emergency service vehicles will be able to enter the work zone. Please observe all traffic control signs and the instructions of onsite personnel.”

For questions or concerns regarding the project, contact Calaveras County Public Works at (209) 754-6401.